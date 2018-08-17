A Bosnian Muslim woman reacts as she walks among gravestones at the memorial centre of Potocari near Srebrenica, 150 kms north east of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs has downplayed the massacre of some 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in Srebrenica during the war in 1995 and called for the reopening of an investigation into the worst carnage in Europe since World War II. (Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press)

BERLIN — The United Nations’ human rights chief is condemning the Bosnian Serb legislature’s decision to revoke support for a report acknowledging the 1995 massacre of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica. He says it will disrupt any attempts at reconciliation.

The assembly voted Tuesday to reject the 2004 report compiled under a previous Bosnian Serb government. The move came ahead of the Oct. 7 Bosnian general election.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said Friday U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein is urging Bosnian Serb authorities to “revisit” the decision.

She said he “fears that tensions, divisions and mistrust already perpetuated by some public and political officials and media organizations in Bosnia and Herzegovina could be aggravated by this decision, which appears to be designed for political gain.”

