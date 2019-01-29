ISTANBUL — A United Nations human rights expert has visited the vicinity of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul as she investigates the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard and her team of experts toured around the consulate Tuesday but did not enter, saying they were waiting for permission from Saudi officials they were in communication with.

The expert on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killing said she would present her report in June to the U.N.’s Human Rights Council.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. His remains have not been found.

The team is on a weeklong visit to Turkey and is expected to meet with Istanbul’s chief prosecutor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.