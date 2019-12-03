In a report released on the sidelines of this year’s U.N. climate change conference in Madrid, the agency said this continues the trend that “since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than the last.”

While full-year temperature measurements won’t be available for several more months, the agency also said that 2019 is expected to be the second or third warmest year on record.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD