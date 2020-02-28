“The escalation is very, very concerning, and that’s why this urgent meeting is requested,” he said. “We want to call for restraint, for deescalation and a cease-fire.”
The meeting was requested by Belgium, France, Germany, Estonia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Dominican Republic, Pecsteen de Buytswerve said.
Syrian government airstrikes killed 33 Turkish troops on Thursday, heightening tensions between pro-opposition Turkey and Syrian ally Russia, and raising the possibility of an all-out war with millions of Syrian civilians trapped in the middle.
