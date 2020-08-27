The delegations are discussing a possible new constitution for the war-battered country — a step Pedersen has called a prospective “door-opener” to a final resolution of Syria’s devastating nine-year civil war.
The meeting is the first of its kind in nine months. The pandemic forced the postponement of an earlier meeting in March. Participants were tested for coronavirus before and after arrival in Geneva, Pedersen’s office has said.
