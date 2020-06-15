But French police responded with five straight days of counterprotests, arguing that the ban deprived them of a key tool to subdue unruly suspects.
On Monday, the national police director sent a letter to police, obtained by The Associated Press, saying chokeholds will no longer be taught in police schools but can continue to be used “with discernment” until alternatives are found.
Police unions hailed the reversal.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.