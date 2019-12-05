In Paris, everything ground to a halt ahead of the strikes. Many normally busy stations and thoroughfares were quiet, and a number of shops and banks had boarded their windows in anticipation of the demonstrations. The Eurostar train service, which connects London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, announced cancellations, as did the British budget airline EasyJet, which said it was axing some 233 flights on Thursday.

Thursday’s strike — expected to be the largest in decades — was yet another test for President Emmanuel Macron, who has pushed through plans to reform France’s retirement system despite sharp criticism from France’s powerful trade unions. After months of “yellow vest” demonstrations against social inequality that stunned the government last year, Thursday’s strikes were expected to draw even larger crowds.

Macron’s aim is to standardize the 42 different retirement schemes in France into a single points-based system that would calculate pensions for all employees in the same way. Some of these existing schemes, such as those for Paris metro conductors, allow certain workers to retire as early as 52 and to receive monthly pensions of approximately $4,100.

Macron’s critics, notably in the unions, insist that a single system would unfairly target the least fortunate, penalizing people for periods of unemployment in a country where unemployment rates remain relatively high — 8.7 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to Insee, France’s national statistics agency.

In the past, none of Macron’s predecessors have been able to achieve such an extensive reform to what many see as a crown jewel of France’s extensive welfare system.

The last time the French government attempted similar reforms, in 1995, millions descended in the streets for weeks of strikes that shut down the country and forced the then-president, Jacques Chirac, to backtrack in what became a withering political defeat.