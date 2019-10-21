In July, Trump had his now-famous phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he pressed him to investigate unsubstantiated claims about Democratic rival Joe Biden and look into the 2016 presidential election.
In a follow-up to the call, Taylor exchanged texts with two of Trump’s point men on Ukraine and expressed concern about conditioning U.S. aid to Ukraine on the investigations.
