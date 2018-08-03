ROME — An Italian minister is facing broad condemnation after calling for the abolition of an anti-racism law.

Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana of the far-right League party on Friday called for abolishing a 1993 law condemning racist violence, hatred and discrimination. He claimed that “globalists” were using it to “disguise their anti-Italian racism as anti-Fascism.”

The president of Italy’s Union of Jewish Communities, Noemi Di Segni, criticized the minister’s words, saying the law should be enforced and defended. Di Segni asked Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to clarify whether the proposal mirrors the government’s policy.

A group representing World War II fascist resistors called for Fontana’s immediate dismissal.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said abolishing the law is not a government priority, while Labor Minister Luigi Di Maio sought to frame the proposal as irrelevant.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.