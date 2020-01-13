An Air Force spokeswoman wasn’t immediately able Monday to provide details about the the men’s cause of death or their hometowns.

In a statement Sunday, the Air Force said Leaphart is survived by his father, Malik Muhammad, and mother, Pamela Leaphart. It said Whitehurst is survived by his father and mother, Davin and Maria Whitehurst.

Col. David Epperson, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, expressed his condolences to “the friends and families that have been affected by this tragedy.”