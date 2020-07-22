In August, Harry Dunn, 19, was killed when police say his motorcycle was struck by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas.

Sacoolas, an American official’s wife, admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road last August when she collided with Dunn. She claimed immunity and fled to the United States.

At the time of the incident, Sacoolas was living with her husband near the Royal Air Force Croughton, a station operated by the U.S. Air Force.

The announcement came a day after the issue was raised with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his trip to London.

In a written statement, Raab said: “First and foremost, the U.S. waiver of immunity from criminal jurisdiction is now expressly extended to the family members of U.S. staff at the Croughton Annex, thus ending the anomaly in the previous arrangements and permitting the criminal prosecution of the family members of those staff, should these tragic circumstances ever arise again.

“We have the deepest sympathy for Harry Dunn’s family. No family should have to experience what they have gone through and I recognise that these changes will not bring Harry back.”

When Pompeo met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, the prime minister “reiterated the need for justice to be done for Harry Dunn and his family. He said there was a strong feeling among the people of the UK that justice must be delivered,” said a Downing Street official.

In October, President Trump stunned Dunn’s parents when he told them during their visit to the White House that Sacoolas was in the same building and ready to meet them.

White House officials were skeptical of having Dunn’s parents and Sacoolas in the West Wing simultaneously, but Trump wanted to have a “hug and make up moment,” and believed he could solve the issue, a person with knowledge of the discussions said at the time.

Dunn’s parents declined to participate, although Trump continued to repeat the offer. Dunn’s parents said that a meeting should take place on British soil and at a time when both sides felt prepared and had legal representation and mental health support on hand.

“To be thrown into a room together with no prior warning, that’s not good for her mental health, and it’s certainly not good for ours,” Dunn’s mother told “CBS This Morning.”

