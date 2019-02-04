BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they have captured three foreign members of the Islamic State group, including a German jihadi.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement Monday that they had detained a German citizen, who has adopted a jihadi alias, on Feb. 1.

The SDF says it also detained a Saudi Arabian and an Egyptian.

The SDF has captured, with U.S. military support, wide areas in eastern Syria from the Islamic State group.

The Kurdish-led force is holding more than 700 non-Syrian IS fighters from more than 40 countries. Few of them have been returned to their home nations.

