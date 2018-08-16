Calling sexual abuse revelations within the U.S. Catholic Church a “moral catastrophe,” the head of the American bishops’ group called Thursday for wider probes into a former Washington archbishop and said laypeople should have a greater role in holding clerics accountable.

The announcement, which also urges for new steps to resolve complaints against bishops, provides the first sense of how a reeling church seeks to confront serial failures of its hierarchy to report abuse and remove predator priests.

The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, called for an investigation into the “questions surrounding” prelate Theodore McCarrick, a former Washington archbishop, who resigned from the College of Cardinals last month amid allegations that he abused seminarians and minors.

DiNardo said the U.S. bishops would ask the Vatican to conduct the investigation, along with expert laypeople. Since McCarrick’s resignation, questions have swirled about how the onetime cardinal ascended the ranks of the church despite rumors about his behavior.

DiNardo said the steps were not yet final and would be presented in more detail to the full group of U.S. bishops at a November meeting.

“This is a moral catastrophe,” DiNardo said. “It is also part of this catastrophe that so many faithful priests who are pursuing holiness and serving with integrity are tainted by this failure.”

His announcement comes two days after a scalding Pennsylvania grand jury report that depicted decades of systemic abuse, in which leaders kept potential criminal behavior “in house” and prioritized avoiding public scandal over the well-being of children.

“Whatever the details may turn out to be regarding Archbishop McCarrick or the many abuses in Pennsylvania [or anywhere else], we already know that one root cause is the failure of episcopal leadership,” DiNardo said.

[As abuse rumors swirled, McCarrick rose as powerful Vatican fundraiser]

“The overarching goal in all of this is stronger protections against predators in the Church and anyone who would conceal them, protections that will hold bishops to the highest standards of transparency and accountability,” he added.

DiNardo also called for new channels for reporting allegations of abuse against bishops.

He did not provide specifics about several parts of his plan, including the system that would be used to judge complaints against bishops. Rome-based canon lawyer Davide Cito noted that only the pope has the authority to remove bishops under church law.

“He has exclusive competence,” Cito said. “We’ll have to see how they’ll reach an agreement.”

DiNardo said he would travel to Vatican City to present his plans to the Holy See.

In recent weeks, multiple Catholic leaders have indicated that the church’s earlier attempts to protect young people from abuse did not go far enough. Several prelates have suggested the step of more closely involving laypeople in investigating bishops who fail to report abuse.

George Weigel, an author of many books about Catholicism and a scholar at the Washington-based Ethics and Public Policy Center, said the plans laid out by DiNardo were a “significant step in the direction of real reform.”

“Cardinal DiNardo’s acknowledgment of a major credibility chasm between bishops and their people, and his commitment to lay leadership in addressing that crisis, which really cuts to the core of the Church’s governance, is entirely welcome,” Weigel wrote in an email.

The church has been ensnared by sexual abuse-related scandals in other countries such as Australia and Chile, creating a major challenge for Pope Francis.

Some experts say the Vatican is facing more pressure to enact reforms then at any point since 2002, when explosive evidence of abuse originated in Boston. Francis has taken several major steps in dealing with abuse in Chile, but he has not spoken about McCarrick or about the Pennsylvania grand jury report.

The Vatican three years ago announced — but never established — a tribunal to judge bishops accused of negligence or coverup.

Proposals like DiNardo’s can “make for good PR,” said Donna Doucette, the executive director of Voice of the Faithful, an organization of Catholics seeking church reforms.

“But as often happens with these kind of plans, it’s the implementation — the failure to fully implement what was imagined at the beginning,” she said.

