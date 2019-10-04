Ankara views Syrian Kurdish fighters as an extension of a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey and wants them away from the shared border, calling it a “safe zone.”

So far, fighters from the most prominent Syrian Kurdish group _ the People’s Protection Units or YPG _ have moved away from border posts.

But Turkey remains unhappy with the size of the area. It also wants some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees to return there.

