LONDON — An official at the U.S. Embassy in London says he thinks President Donald Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth II during his visit to Britain next month.

Deputy Chief of Mission Lew Lukens told reporters on Thursday that planning for the July trip was delayed by Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore last week.

Lukens says Trump’s itinerary includes meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May. He said he believes Trump also will have an engagement with the queen, “but we don’t have any details at this point.”

Lukens’ spoke during a presentation of a documentary by Britain’s Channel 4, “Inside the American Embassy.” The film shows U.S. diplomats discussing Trump making a pomp-filled U.K. visit next year, just weeks after Britain leaves the European Union.

