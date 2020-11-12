The court also released from house arrest six others charged in the case, ordering them not to be in contact with each other and not to leave their residences at night.
Calvey was arrested in February 2019 and initially held in jail on charges of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok has a controlling stake. He denies wrongdoing.
Calvey’s company is one of the largest foreign investment firms in Russia and his arrest dented investors’ confidence in Russia.
The case alleges that Calvey took a loan of 2.5 billion rubles ($37 million at the time) from the bank and that in turn he transferred to the bank his shares in a company called IFTG that he said were worth the amount of the loan, but were actually worth far less.
