Russian space officials have taken extra precautions to protect the crew during training and pre-flight preparations as the coronavirus outbreak has swept the world.
Speaking to journalists Wednesday in a video link from Baikonur, Cassidy said the crew has been in “a very strict quarantine” for the past month and so in good health.
“We all feel fantastic,” he said.
