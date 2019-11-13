A report by U.N. rights experts released last week attributed the death of ex-President Mohammed Morsi to “brutal” conditions during his six years in jail.
Egypt has also arrested at least 3,000 people since September amid a crackdown on dissent following rare anti-government protests.
Western nations continue providing Egypt with military and financial aid, despite expressing repeated concerns over human rights.
El-Sissi says his priorities are fighting terrorism and reviving the economy.
