A report by U.N. rights experts released last week attributed the death of ex-President Mohammed Morsi to “brutal” conditions during his six years in jail.

Egypt has also arrested at least 3,000 people since September amid a crackdown on dissent following rare anti-government protests.

Western nations continue providing Egypt with military and financial aid, despite expressing repeated concerns over human rights.

El-Sissi says his priorities are fighting terrorism and reviving the economy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD