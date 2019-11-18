Migrants gathered in Morocco normally try to scale the 6-meter (19.5 foot) wire fences that separate Ceuta from Morocco but rarely try to cross in vehicles.

Once in Ceuta, the migrants typically apply for asylum or wait for an opportunity to travel to mainland Spain.

Europa Press said four of the migrants were treated in a Ceuta hospital for minor injuries suffered in the crossing.

