Last September, when Becciu renounced the rights of cardinal — one of the few times that has happened over a century — neither the Vatican nor Francis explicitly tied the move to the investment deal. A day after his firing, Becciu called a news conference and said he had been accused by the pope of embezzlement in a face-to-face conversation. But Becciu described the accusations as pertaining to a separate case involving donations to Becciu’s home diocese on the Italian island of Sardinia.