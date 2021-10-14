Historians note that there was another era when the Catholic Church conducted justice on a far broader scale — in the open, and often brutally. When the Papal States held territory across part of what is now Italy, one common punishment was a form of torture in which criminals were suspended by rope at their wrists, sometimes with weights attached. Some convicts were exiled to row aboard papal ships. More noble accused offenders would be kept at Castel Sant Angelo, but the benefits of their aristocratic status had limits; they could be tortured and executed on-site.