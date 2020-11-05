The embassy provided no details about the outcome in a statement issued this week.
Pope Francis accepted Glodz’s resignation on his 75th birthday in August, a sign he was taking the allegations against the archbishop seriously. Glodz, who had also served as the chief chaplain of Poland’s armed force, denies any negligence.
Abuse survivors included Glodz in a report identifying two dozen current and retired Polish bishops accused of protecting predator priests. The report was delivered to Francis on the eve of his 2019 global abuse prevention summit at the Vatican.
