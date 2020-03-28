The move by Rosneft could be an attempt by Russia to protect the company from more U.S. sanctions while maintaining its support for Maduro through subsidiaries and other channels.
In February, the Trump administration announced sanctions against the trading and marketing arm of Rosneft, but not the parent company, Rosneft Oil. Two weeks ago, the Treasury Department blacklisted TNK Trading International, a Swiss-based unit of Rosneft, ramping up its pressure campaign on the Russian oil ties to Venezuela.
Rosneft’s chairman, Igor Sechin, is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has directly supervised the company’s Venezuela operations. Both Rosneft and Sechin are under limited U.S. sanctions related to Russia’s influence in Ukraine.
“We protect our shareholders’ interests and make decisions in accordance with our duty to our shareholders,” Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told the Interfax news agency Saturday.
The United States indicted Maduro and members of his inner circle on narcoterrorism charges earlier this week.
Rosneft said it was selling its business in Venezuela to a company completely owned by the Russian government, “including in the joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as oil-field services companies, commercial and trading operations.”
It added that it would be receiving a settlement payment worth a 9.6 percent share of Rosneft’s equity capital that will be held by a subsidiary.
