“We are still waiting to calculate the loss in revenue and to quantify how much was lost in terms of cancelled reservations,” Venice hoteliers association’s president Vittorio Bonacini said on Friday during a press conference in Rome with the foreign press.
Last month Venice suffered its worst flooding in more than 50 years, with its houses, businesses and historic monuments severely hit. Total damages are estimated at around 1 billion euros.
Venice attracts more than 25 million tourists each year and the effects of mass tourism on the fragile lagoon environment have fuelled a decades-long debate on the future of the city.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.