The high waters, known as “acqua alta,” came after days of rainy weather across the country. City authorities said the water level in Venice had peaked at 1.87 meters, or just over six feet, second only to a record flood in 1966.

Venice has always lived with a level of risk, given its location in a shallow lagoon. But the city is increasingly imperiled by flooding at a time of rising sea levels, and weather disasters are becoming more frequent. In its nine-century history, the opulent St. Mark’s Basilica has been flooded six times; two of those cases have occurred in the last two years. Venice’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, said the current flooding is due to climate change.

One city hall official, Claudio Madricardo, speaking by telephone, said he was stranded at home and could not leave because the water levels outside were higher than his boots.

“For months now, I have been thinking I should sell my home and leave, because the assets I’d leave to my son one day won’t be worth much of anything,” Madricardo said. “Nobody will want a house in Venice, because the situation will be a disaster.”

The Italian news agency ANSA said that two people had been killed on the small barrier island of Pellestrina, including a 78 year-old who was electrocuted while performing repairs on his flooded home. The news agency said the other death could have been related to natural causes.

The sea level has been rising more rapidly in Venice than in other parts of the world. But the city also faces a second problem: it is sinking, the result of the movement of tectonic plates below the Italian coast. Because of the sinking and the sea-level rise, climate scientists predict Venice will be entirely underwater by the end of this century.

Venice has been trying to contend with the problem with a technological solution — the installation of a massive underwater floodgate system. But corruption scandals have paralyzed the project and construction has been plagued by delays.

