Medical workers say patients now fear it won’t be the coronavirus that kills them but “the tube” — their casual term for mechanical ventilation, which requires a person to be deeply sedated and intubated, as a machine takes over their breathing by forcing air into the lungs, sometimes for days, possibly for months.

This resistance to accept invasive ventilation — and in some cases outright refusal — has probably led to greater illness and even death, warn British ICU doctors.

Few would have envisioned such a scenario a year ago. Back then, the worry was that countries with few ventilators — Somalia didn’t have any, Liberia only five — had little chance of keeping infected citizens alive in the pandemic. There were accounts of selfless heroes like the 90-year-old Belgian woman who gave up her chance at a ventilator, telling doctors to save it for younger patients.

The plummeting public perception may be related to general understanding that the singular importance of ventilators was overestimated, and that early in the pandemic they were overused. But doctors say it also reflects a misunderstanding about the promise and perils of the machines.

Shifting government priorities

No country’s coronavirus journey is more closely intertwined with ventilators than Britain, where the perceived dearth of the machines at the start of the pandemic last spring was viewed as a national crisis — and a political embarrassment.

Initial modeling of worst-case scenarios calculated that 60,000 ventilators might be needed here in the spring of 2020. That was revised down in successive estimates. But the government was unsure how many the National Health Service even had on hand — 3,000? Or 5,000?

The scarcity drove a panicked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to beg airplane, automotive and even vacuum cleaner manufacturers — with no experience in producing medical devices — to retool their assembly lines and invent new machines.

Dick Elsy, a leader of the British effort to increase production of domestic ventilators, said the Johnson administration feared “there would be people queuing outside hospitals unable to access the equipment they needed.”

The public hailed the can-do spirit of British industry, and pundits compared the prime minister’s “Ventilator Challenge” to the wartime production of Spitfire fighter planes during the London Blitz.

The result? Within months, the government secured 26,000 invasive ventilators at a cost of $800 million, according to an investigation by Parliament. Most of those machines — almost 14,000 units — were the result of ramped-up domestic production of existing models. The rest came from overseas procurement, including some from China that proved faulty. For all the innovation, only a few hundred of the “Made in UK” devices were deployed to British hospitals, and an even smaller number were used on patients.

As it turned out, the system never ran out of ventilators, anyway. Rigid national lockdowns — in the first, second and now subsiding third wave — prevented NHS hospitals from being overwhelmed. At the pandemic’s peak in January, 4,000 patients were in ventilator beds in the U.K. — far below government’s worst-case scenarios. Since then, a brisk vaccination campaign has contributed to a decline in severe covid cases, and the number of ventilators in use is now closer to 1,200.

Shifting standards of care

ICU doctors say invasive ventilation continues to play an important role in covid care — though a diminished one. They concede that hospitals may have overused ventilators in the early months of the pandemic.

Specialists in Britain say the focus on mechanical ventilators in the early days was driven by reports of breathless patients overwhelming hospitals in Wuhan, China, and Lombardy, Italy.

Alison Pittard, a senior ICU specialist in Leeds and dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, a professional organization, said that in the first wave, doctors in Britain would put patients with low oxygen levels straight onto mechanical ventilation. Within hours of admission, patients would be rolled into intensive care, sedated and intubated.

But Pittard said doctors slowly started to realize they could manage many patients without invasive ventilation. Most covid patients are now first given noninvasive respiratory support instead, such as high-flow nasal oxygen or continuous positive airway pressure, known as CPAP. Neither requires deep sedation or a tube down the throat. Only the sickest go on to invasive ventilators.

Daniele Bryden, a consultant in intensive care medicine at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, said the reduced use of ventilators has been accompanied by better therapies, including dexamethasone, the $7 off-the-shelf steroid that is now widely used on covid patients.

British regulators have also approved the use of two rheumatoid arthritis drugs shown in clinical trials to reduce deaths in hospitalized covid patients, shorten the time until discharge and reduce the need for a mechanical ventilator.

The change in the standard of medical care has been striking. Nearly three-quarters of patients who were admitted to critical care received invasive ventilation during the first wave of infections in Britain. Half of those were intubated within 24 hours of arrival, according to the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Center.

The numbers are now less than half that, the British Medical Journal reported.

Shifting public attitudes

Doctors say that when they recommend invasive ventilation to covid patients now, they don’t do so lightly.

If a patient is sick enough to need a mechanical ventilator, they should go on it, Pittard said, “Because without it, you have no chance of surviving — you’re going to die.”

Yet Pittard said she has heard stories of “patients who have been adamant that they didn’t want to go on a ventilator, so they refused.” While the reports are anecdotal, Pittard said, the phenomenon is widely reported by her 3,500 colleagues who work in intensive care across the country.

Some patients refuse, she said, because “they think if they’re on a ventilator, they’re going to die.” Often, family members feel the same way, she said.

In fact, Pittard explained, the opposite is true. “If you go on a ventilator, then you have a much better chance of surviving, and maybe 60, 70 percent chance of surviving,” she said.

It’s the “severity of the illness, rather than the ventilator itself” that is the problem, she emphasized.

Nick Scriven, a doctor and former president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said there was “reluctance from people who thought it was a death sentence. If they’d been on a ward seeing people put on a ventilator who then die, they will fight to try and not to go on a ventilator.”

Britain has similar options to the United States that allow patients to state their preferences in regard to intrusive procedures and end-of-life care, such as “Do Not Resuscitate” and “Do Not Intubate” orders.

The public has also been exposed to disturbing accounts of the possible side effects of mechanical ventilation.

Salford Royal Hospital, for example, warns that 2 out of every 3 patients on invasive ventilation may experience delirium, which may cause sufferers to see “frightening animals” or to believe they have been kidnapped or that staff are only pretending to be nurses. It is not uncommon for patients in delirium to suspect those in nearby beds are being tortured.

People also may have heard that for patients who survive, weaning off a ventilator can be a long and agonizing process.

Bryden said it is easier, medically, to put patients on a ventilator than to get them off. After just two to three days on a mechanical ventilator, under heavy sedation or induced paralysis, the respiratory muscles quickly weaken.

She said patients who resist ventilators sometimes worry they are surrendering themselves to death.

“They are often people who are saying they are frightened of dying, they don’t want to die,” she said, and they think the ventilator will hasten that outcome.

Dave Carr, 58, an intensive care nurse in south London, said he understood the concerns of any patient who is put to sleep.

“It’s the ultimate trust,” he said. Patients come into an ICU ward, “and they think, ‘Okay, I’m going to let these people knock me out and I might not survive.’ What would you do? I get that people are scared.”