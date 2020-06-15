Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Whelan was caught “red-handed.” Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Russia has described the case as a “mockery of justice” and his treatment as “shameful.” Whelan was not permitted to phone his family until 16 months into his detainment, and the embassy said he did not have access to English-speaking doctors for an inguinal hernia.

After experiencing “severe abdominal pain” late last month, Whelan had an “emergency hernia operation” at a Moscow hospital, Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, said in an email, citing information from the embassy. The surgery was successful, he said.

“It is unacceptable that Paul Whelan has been denied necessary medical treatment until his condition became dire,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on May 30. “We demand Paul’s release.”

In an email last week, David Whelan wrote, “The outcome on Monday will merely cap how long this injustice will continue. But it will not be based on facts or justice.”

“We will not stop our advocacy for his freedom unless he is, in fact, freed,” he added.

The trial, which began in March, has been largely behind closed doors with the court citing the classified materials in the case. Proceedings continued despite the strict coronavirus-related restrictions imposed in Russia’s capital.

The trial “was far from fair and transparent. It was secret, no evidence was produced, no allowances were made for defense witnesses,” U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross tweeted Saturday, attributing the quote to U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.

If Whelan is convicted, speculation about a possible prisoner exchange with the United States is expected to follow. In July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggested the United States should “free [Konstantin] Yaroshenko; swap him for an American or Americans who are serving their sentence here,” according to the Interfax news agency. Yaroshenko, a pilot, was arrested in 2010 for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the country.

Ryabkov stopped short of saying Russia would be willing to release Whelan and told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti at the time it would not be right to include Whelan in a swap since he had not yet been tried.

Julie Fisher, then a senior U.S. Embassy official in Moscow, visited Whelan in late November and told reporters: “There is no need to discuss a swap” because “there is no evidence, no crime.”

Whelan, who also has Canadian, Irish and British citizenship, was the corporate security director at BorgWarner, a Michigan-based automotive parts supplier, at the time of his arrest. He received a bad-conduct discharge from the Marines in 2008, according to military records.