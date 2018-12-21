FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2018 file photo, a demonstrator waves the French flag on a burning barricade on the Champs-Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in background, during a demonstration against the rise of fuel taxes. Across the world, people are questioning truths they had long held to be self-evident, and they are dismissing some of them as fake news. They are replacing traditions they had long seen as immutable with haphazard reinvention. In France, people who feel left behind by a globalizing world have spent the last few weeks marching and rioting to protest a government they call elitist and out of touch. (Michel Euler, File/Associated Press)

PARIS — France is bracing for a sixth straight Saturday of protests that will see the palace of Versailles just outside of Paris shut down for the day.

The famous chateau that was home to succession of French kings until the French Revolution in 1789 and is now a big tourist attraction is to be closed as a precaution.

Much of France, but particularly Paris, has endured weeks of protest by a nationwide movement that at times descended into violence.

However, authorities hope the protests are waning. Last week, the number of protesters of the yellow vest movement fell sharply to 66,000 after President Emmanuel Macron made concessions, including cancelling a fuel tax hike.

The movement is named for the fluorescent safety vests many don that are required in French cars.

.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.