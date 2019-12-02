The pair were fatally stabbed by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during an event designed to connect graduate students with prisoners.

Police later shot Khan dead on the bridge.

Also Monday, West Midlands Police said a 34-year-old man who was arrested in Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts has been returned to prison for breaching release conditions. He was held after a search of his home on Saturday.

