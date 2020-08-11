Lukashenko’s main rival, political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has fled to Lithuania, according to Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius, who said on Twitter Tuesday that Tikhanovskaya is “safe.”

Tikhanovskaya’s campaign said Monday night that she “vanished” after being in the Central Elections Committee building alone for two to three hours to file a complaint, her press secretary Anna Krasulina told Russia’s MBKh Media.

“Then Svetlana came out to the lawyer, said that she made up her mind, said goodbye to him,” Krasulina said. “Then she was escorted through a different door and left to an unknown location.”

After Tikhanovskaya's campaign was unable to reach her for several hours, it later said she reached out in a message to say she’s “all right,” but did not supply any further details.

Tikhanovskaya, 37, said earlier Monday that she didn’t plan to flee the country, but her husband, a popular opposition blogger, was jailed in May, and she previously said she sent her children abroad after receiving threats they’d be placed in an orphanage. She went into hiding the night before the election.

Tikhanovskaya is now the country’s second presidential hopeful seeking refuge outside of the country. In the run-up to Sunday’s election, former Belarusan ambassador to the United States, Valery Tsepkalo, was not allowed to register as a candidate and fled to Russia. Two other candidates were previously detained.

The opposition has called for “long-term” protests to challenge the official election results. But Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, pledged “a proper response” to the opposition rallies that have broken out across the country and that “there will be no Maidan-type” public uprising, referencing the Ukrainian revolution that resulted in the ouster of its president in 2014.

Near the Pushkinskaya metro station in Minsk, several thousand protesters tried to build barricades on Monday night before being dispersed by police. Some videos posted to social media showed police running away from charging protesters.