His main opposition rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, received about 8 percent, according to election officials, despite drawing crowds estimated at more than 60,000 at recent campaign events, which were believed to be the largest political rallies since the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Election monitors pointed to the high turnout, especially during the five days of early voting, as a possible sign of ballot stuffing. Lukashenko’s five previous elections weren’t deemed free and fair either, and analysts expected the official result to come back in his favor.

“I will believe my own eyes — the majority was for us,” Tikhanovskaya said Sunday.

Internet access was widely disrupted throughout Belarus Sunday, but videos posted to Twitter and opposition Telegram channels showed a line of protesters chanting, “Leave,” at a mass of riot police. In one video, an army truck appeared to run into a demonstrator in Minsk. Several journalists on the ground were beaten by police.

Protests in Gomel and Vitebsk also turned violent, but in some smaller cities, rallies were peaceful, and authorities did not move to disperse them.

The 65-year-old Lukashenko, often referred to “Europe’s last dictator,” is expected to officially claim victory Monday, extending his 26-year iron rule with a sixth term. But he now faces his most significant wave of domestic discontent over a slumping economy and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Belarus, which has a population of around 9.5 million, has more than 68,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

Lukashenko initially downplayed the coronavirus as “psychosis,” refused to enforce sanitary restrictions, such as nonessential business closures and canceling mass events, and then later admitted that he had contracted covid-19 himself but endured it “on his feet.” There has been speculation about his health as he’s been spotted with a catheter in his arm this month.

In the run up to Sunday’s election, authorities detained Lukashenko’s two main opponents with a third barred from running and in exile. But Tikhanovskaya, the wife of jailed candidate Sergei Tikhanovsky, united the three strongest opposition camps to fight Lukashenko in a campaign fronted by three women.

Tikhanovskaya went into hiding Saturday night after several members of her campaign staff were arrested.