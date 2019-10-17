Amid the ongoing upheaval on Thursday, Catalan leaders vowed to continue their fight for independence.

“We will do it again,” Quin Torra, Catalonia’s regional president, said Thursday, vowing to hold another independence referendum before the end of his term. “No court will prevent this president of Catalonia from continuing to open these debates.”

The 12 defendants stood trial for their roles in an impromptu October 2017 referendum on Catalan independence — a vote that Madrid declared illegal.

Under Spain’s constitution, the referendum had no legitimacy and lacked standard democratic guarantees. But more than 90 percent of those who participated in the controversial vote backed independence from Spain.

Throughout Catalonia, rioting grew increasingly violent Wednesday night, with hooded demonstrators burning cars and hundreds of dumpsters, throwing molotov cocktails and blocking the streets of Barcelona and other Catalan cities. Earlier in the week, protesters also descended on Barcelona's international airport, causing significant flight disruptions.

In clashes with Catalan and national police, rioters hid behind flaming barricades and threw bottles and heavy objects at them. Police forces fired foam bullets, swung batons and drove armored vans at high speeds to disperse the tens of thousands of masked rioters.

Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s acting prime minister, met with Interior Ministry and security officials to track the situation unfolding in Catalonia, an affluent northeastern region whose capital is Barcelona. The riots erupted less than a month before Spaniards head to the polls for the fourth time in less than four years, as Sánchez, a Socialist, struggles to form a government.

“I have met with the main parliamentary leaders to address the situation in Catalonia,” Sánchez said in a statement Wednesday, urging Catalan leaders to denounce the violence. “I have invited them to maintain unity in the face of this challenge. Violent groups want to divide us. That is their only hope. They must find us firm, calm and united.”

Sánchez said restraint and proportionate response would steer the government's reaction.

“Moderation is also a form of strength,” Sánchez said in his nationally televised address Wednesday night. “We are not going to overreact. We are going to be calm and firm. And I am sure that Catalonia will reestablish its ability to live together.”

Sanchez called on Torra to condemn the violence explicitly.

Torra, whose office also oversees Catalonia’s regional police force, sent mixed messages Wednesday, refusing to answer reporters’ questions about whether he condemned the violence while participating in a peaceful protest.

Late Wednesday night, he blamed the violent scenes on isolated groups of extremist activists. “We cannot allow groups of infiltrators and provocateurs to ruin the image of millions of Catalans who have always taken to the street in a peaceful way.”

But by Thursday morning, Torra was encouraging pro-independence protesters to continue “civil disobedience.” He said he would push forward with independence and would hold a referendum by the end of his term.

