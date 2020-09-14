The Wolfsburg-based carmaker said in a statement that steps taken during the monitoring period included a uniform code of conduct across all its businesses, an expanded whistleblower system and establishing a top-level compliance committee.
Volkswagen’s former CEO Martin Winterkorn faces a future trial on criminal fraud charges in Germany in connection with the 2015 scandal and also has been charged in the United States along with other former Volkswagen executives in the United States.
