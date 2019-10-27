Anti-migrant opposition leader Matteo Salvini hopes his right-wing League party triumphs in Sunday’s vote.
If the national coalition parties do poorly in Umbria, it’s unlikely they will team up for elections in more populous regions next year.
Rival Democratic and 5-Star leaders backed Conte this year to sabotage Salvini’s maneuvers for early national elections.
