Spain has suffered the world’s highest per capita fatality rate due to the pandemic, with 25,428 deaths and more than 218,011 confirmed cases. The government has been reluctant to relax its strict confinement measures, which included mandatory, nationwide lockdowns and the closure of parks, schools and shops, for fear of a spike in new infections. Even now, schools and most businesses are under orders to remain closed.

With parks fenced off, city dwellers gravitated toward squares like Madrid’s expansive Plaza de Oriente (Royal Palace Square), which overlooks the massive Casa de Campo park. Thousands thronged to the plaza on Sunday in this upper middle class neighborhood in the city’s historic center, showing at once how eager Spaniards are to resume life beyond the confines of their homes and how willing they are to respect the protocols — most of them, anyway — even as a few feisty elders grumbled about the government’s handling of the crisis.

6 a.m-10 a.m. — Adults exercise

Runners huff through the long pedestrian area connecting the plaza with adjacent streets. Despite the 69°F morning, sweat drips from red faces. Four women race up and down the steps. Cyclists zoom between those on foot, pushing themselves in their first outdoor ride in 48 days.

“I wasn’t out of shape because I have a machine at home, but it’s totally different out in the sunshine,” said Luke Bogue, 32, as he dismounted from his bike. “I didn’t plan my routine, just went for the maximum time I could and pedaled as hard as I could. Now, I’m off for a pizza and a beer at home to celebrate.”

10:00 a.m.- 12-noon – Over 70 Year Olds

A nearby church bell tolls, and everyone knows their time is up. Colorful sports attire fades from the plaza, giving way to subdued hues — and the slower pace of the over 70-year-olds. The most vulnerable segment of society, the elderly take their turn outdoors for the next two hours. The plaza visibly empties.

Some, like Maria Jose de la Vera, 87, needed a little push to get back outside.

“These 48 days have really affected me,” she said. “I only came out because my daughter made me go with her.”

Some disagreed with the government’s restrictions of closing the parks. Others take exception to how the government has sectioned the population by age, rather than if they were infected or not.

Many expressed frustration about how the lockdown has affected the Spanish economy, which posted a record 5.2 percent drop in GDP for the first quarter.

“They should have tested everyone. Sick people stay at home and the rest should go to work. That way we wouldn’t destroy the economy,” Maria Rosa Calvo-Manzano, 74, said.

Her husband goes further.

“Cowardice characterizes today’s society. Years ago, sacrifices were real. Now we are used to living well and getting everything so easily. But, we’re afraid of everything and people are too soft,” 83-year-old Jose Maria Alberdi said.

But 91-year-old Eulalia Velasco said she was afraid, too.

“I was frightened to go out. I saw crowds of people out this morning from my balcony and I didn’t want to come downstairs, but Ana — who takes care of me — said we had to go for 10 minutes,” Velasco said, as Ana Almanza held a parasol to protect her.

12:00 p.m.- 7 p.m. – Kids under 14

By the time the clock strikes noon and the temperature rises to 80°F, the over-70 group has long disappeared. As if on cue, children, who were first permitted to play outside in late April, appear.

A father chases a wobbly toddler around a statue of a Visigoth king, while another runs laps around the central garden in matching running outfits with his daughter. Still another steadies his 7-year-old who teeters on a skateboard.

None of the parents is on their phone. Most say they are comfortable with the way the government has segmented the schedule.

“We accept the sacrifice for the good of everyone. We have a lot of elderly neighbors,” said Ruben Garcia, skateboarding with his kids Aliyah, 9, and Joud, 3. “We can see that the strict measures have had a positive effect and the numbers are going down. But getting kids outside was the important detail for a lot of people.”

Most disappear indoors for the Spanish lunchtime at 2 p.m. For the next three hours, only dog walkers foray into the square.

Knee pads, helmets and strollers reappear around 5 p.m.

“He was chomping at the bit to ride his new bike,” said Ana Requena about her 4-year-old Omar.

A cluster of five parents chats in an expansive circle — about 35 feet in diameter —monitored by police officers who caution when they get too close.

7 p.m.-8 p.m. — Over 70 Year Olds

Like clockwork, parents collect play things and scurry home before the bells chime 7 o’clock. Fewer elderly opt for the evening hour. The nightly 8 p.m. applause to thank health workers erupts on schedule and ushers in the final stage of the day’s activities.

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. — Adult Exercise

Headphones, bikes and spandex return to the plaza in droves for the most densely-populated time slot. But now, many emerge just to exercise their right to be outside.

“We’re happy to go for a stroll and be outside,” said Norma Jimenez, 31.

For many who have been living alone for seven weeks, the outing represents a reconnection to community.

“I can work out indoors no problem,” said Carlos Martin, a 40-year-old personal trainer, pausing from his yoga practice. “But it was exhilarating for me to come into the beautiful space, respect the social distancing, be outdoors and be surrounded by likeminded people all doing some form of exercise.”

By 9 p.m., more than 500 people are in the plaza and many sit on the grass, waiting for the sun to set. The police see them and decide not to make them stand, as dictated by the rules.

Large spaces separate them as they chat facing the sinking sun.

“We don’t need to exercise. We just wanted to breathe outdoors and watch the sun set,” said 38-year-old Jorge Valverde, sitting side-by-side with his girlfriend. “It’s a treat just to sit on the grass and watch people. I’m happy.”