Migrants have complained of poor conditions and lack of facilities in the camp amid fears of more problems as winter approaches.

Both the U.N. and EU missions in Bosnia have urged authorities to relocate the migrants from the camp set on a former landfill and near mine fields left over from the 1992-95 war.

Thousands of migrants have been stuck in northwestern Bosnia, straining the impoverished Balkan country.

