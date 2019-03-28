Theresa May offered to fling herself into the volcano of political oblivion to satisfy the Brexit gods, but naysayers in her own party are still denying the British prime minister her exit plan. No one can say what it will take to close this seemingly impossible deal.

Britain was supposed to be leaving the European Union on Friday. May promised it would more than 100 times. That it will not happen represents one of the great stumbles of any government in postwar Britain.

May admitted as much when she volunteered, vaguely, behind closed doors, to resign — but only after the deal is inked.

Instead of Brexiteers celebrating Britain’s independence day Friday, lawmakers will be debating, again, May’s Brexit deal.

But this time Parliament will be debating only part of the deal — the 585-page withdrawal agreement, which sets out the terms of the divorce (the money, the transition period, how to treat each other’s citizens), but not the political declaration, a relatively short document that sets out aspirations about the future relationship between Britain and the European Union.

The hope, from Team May, is that the withdrawal agreement on its own will win over more votes than the overall agreement.



Anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray shouts slogans outside the Houses of Parliament on Thursday. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg News)

In a sign of how Brexit maneuvering doesn’t tend to get very far, earlier the thought had been that the political declaration was needed to sweeten the withdrawal deal.

Meanwhile, protesters demanding a just-get-on-with-it Brexit have been marching toward the capital this week, under a “Leave Means Leave” banner unfurled by the arch-Brexiteer, radio personality and President Trump friend Nigel Farage — who has mostly begged off on the marching-in-the-rain bit. These folks at one point numbered a few dozen. That’s compared to the hundreds of thousands that came out to call for a second referendum on Brexit last Saturday.

There have now been a series of “meaningful votes” and “indicative votes,” but Parliament has twice refused to pass May’s withdrawal agreement. Wednesday night, the House of Commons could not muster a simple majority for any of its own eight Brexit proposals.

The very same Parliament members are threatening another go at it Monday. It is possible they will narrow down the options to a mere handful, seeking to know whether the House of Commons might go for a second Brexit referendum or back a “softer” Brexit, say along the lines of Norway’s half-in, half-out arrangements with the European Union.

Good luck with that — the votes are nonbinding and could be ignored by the government, as cabinet ministers have warned.

E.U. leaders advise that the withdrawal agreement is not open for more negotiation. It is what it is.

A spokesman for the E.U. Commission tweeted Thursday: “@EU_Commission takes note of the indicative votes in @HouseofCommons last night. This is part of an ongoing political process in the #UK, which we fully respect. We counted 8 ‘noes’ last night. Now we need a ‘yes’ on the way forward.”

May and Parliament now have until April 12 to come up with some kind of way forward — or Britain will abruptly, perhaps painfully, leave the continental trading bloc without a safety net, a scenario that Finance Secretary Philip Hammond described as “catastrophic.”

Charles Grant, director of the Center for European Reform in London, spent the past few days watching this endless second-act drama — all buildup, no denouement — from Brussels.

In a tweet, Grant reported the Europeans “think the chances of no deal are high, because they don’t trust the U.K. political class not to screw up.”

On Thursday, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab — who might be a contender for May’s job — said he still believed it is possible to get concessions from Brussels on the withdrawal deal. If not? Raab suggested “sensible conversations” about leaving with no-deal.

Many in Britain were still chewing over May’s “back me then sack me” move, which prompted several Conservatives — some of whom covet May’s job — to signal they would finally, finally be ready to back May’s Brexit deal. But that swing of support didn’t appear to be enough.

The Democratic Unionists, the small Northern Irish party that props up May’s government and whom May is desperate to get on her side, made it clear their problem is not one of personnel. There were mixed reports Thursday about whether the DUP and the government were engaged in talks.

Even though May offered no exit date, there is already intense interest in who might replace her.

Broadcasters on Thursday were camped outside of the homes of prominent Conservative politicians, showing footage of people such as Environment Secretary Michael Gove and the Home Secretary Sajid Javid entering and exiting their place of residence.

Nigel Evans, a Conservative member of Parliament for Ribble Valley, seemed to sum up the mood of the nation when he told the BBC: “All we know about tomorrow is it’s called Friday.”

