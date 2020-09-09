The lion emerged from the crash uninjured and was taken to a reptile zoo in the town of Landau, German news agency dpa reported.
“During the night, it drank milk and ate some ground beef,” Dominik Bischoff of the Reptilium zoo told dpa. The zoo’s staff are calling the cub Lea.
Police said that they found documents inside the crashed van indicating that the lion was being transported from Slovakia to Barcelona in Spain. It was not yet clear if the animal transport was legal, police said.
Witnesses of the crash reported that in addition to the lion cub, there was a toucan inside the trailer which managed to escape, police said.
