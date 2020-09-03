Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, called on Europe and Germany not to rush to judgment, adding that Russia had little information on the basis of the German findings. He said any talk of sanctions against Russia was “unacceptable.”

“We do not understand the reason for raising the topic of sanctions,” he said Thursday. “We certainly would not want our partners in Germany and other European countries to rush to judgment. We would prefer dialogue.”

Germany announced Wednesday it would consult with its allies on an appropriate response and was reporting the crime to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Western officials expressed shock over the use of the nerve agent against the opposition leader.

Navalnaya posted a joyful family vacation selfie on Instagram taken by her husband with their two children on a canal boat with a bridge in the background.

She wrote that “state terrorists will remain with their Novichok, eating it with Rafaello,” referring to the chocolate. “And they will always have to live with it, no matter how many years they stand with a candle at Easter in a church.”

After news from the Charité Hospital in Berlin Wednesday that Navalny was still in an induced coma on a ventilation but that his condition was slowly improving, she said she was sure he would recover.

“Alexei will certainly recover and we will laugh at him again and whine that we do not want to be photographed for his Instagram a thousand times a day,” she wrote.

After her husband fell ill on Aug. 20 during a trip to Siberia, Navalnaya wrote to President Vladimir Putin in a personal appeal to let her husband be evacuated from Omsk to Germany for treatment.

Her appeal came as Russian doctors at Omsk Hospital No. 1 were denying he had been poisoned and refusing to allow him to leave the country. Navalny’s aides said the 48-hour delay in evacuating Navalny endangered his life.

Russian opposition figures have placed the blame for the poisoning on Putin, given that Novichok is believed only available to state agencies.

Novichok, developed in the Soviet Union, was used in the attempted assassination of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England in 2018. British authorities charged two Russian military intelligence agents over the poisoning which British officials said was likely ordered at a senior level of the Russian state.

Russian prosecutors earlier ruled out opening a case on the attack against Navalny, saying there was no evidence of poisoning. But Peskov said Thursday that investigators were carrying out preliminary investigations to see if a case was warranted. He said Russian authorities needed more information from Germany on the matter.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has called the German announcement a pretext to take new actions against Russia.

Russian officials Thursday also doubled down on their denials that Navalny was poisoned inside Russia. State-controlled media played down the incident and raised a whirl of doubt about the German findings. Some lawmakers even tried to cast blame on the United States and Western-leaning states like Georgia.

“According to the information available, such weapons, such chemical poisonous substances are available on the territory of Georgia from the U.S., in a laboratory, and in the United States,” Yuri Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the State Duma defense committee told RIA Novosti.

“The accusations against us are absurd and have no arguments, no evidence, once again attacks on our country are made in order to continue the accusations of alleged poisoning of Navalny, Skripals and transfer the burden of responsibility to us.”

Alexey Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international committee, said Navalny would not have been allowed to leave Russia had he really been poisoned with Novichok.

“If it is really Novichok and that really is so, then it is the hand of the West. I don't see or can't see any other hand. If it was an attack, nobody would have let him out [of Russia],” he told state-owned television.

Analysts predicted that Moscow’s refusal to accept the German military laboratory’s findings could prompt new Western action against Russia.

Ivan Timofeyev, program director at the Russian Council for International Affairs told the business newspaper Kommersant that there would be new sanctions against Russia for the use of weapons of mass destruction. He said the United States could also impose sanctions or new restrictions on diplomatic and business ties.

“The main question is how far the E.U. and particularly the U.S. will dare to go, given the damage that could be caused to them,” he said, referring to the costs to their economies of sanctions or other actions.

Politicians in Germany have called for a tough response, including action against Nordstream, a Russian gas pipeline to Germany that is almost complete.

Norbert Roettgen, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party and head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, tweeted that Nordstream must be halted to punish Putin.

“Diplomatic rituals are not enough,” he said.

Navalny is the latest in a succession of Kremlin critics suspected or confirmed to have been poisoned, including the Skripals. Others include the crusading journalist and Kremlin critic Anna Politkovskaya, who fell ill on a flight in 2004 after drinking tea and believed she was poisoned. She survived but was shot dead outside her apartment in 2006.

Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian intelligence agent living in exile in London, was fatally poisoned with radioactive polonium-210 in 2006 while drinking tea in a hotel in the British capital. A British inquiry later implicated Putin in the killing.

Pyotr Verzilov of the political activist group Pussy Riot is another possible poisoning victim. Verzilov fell ill after a suspected poisoning and, like Navalny, was evacuated to the Charité hospital for treatment. Doctors there said that it was “highly plausible” that he had been poisoned but that they could not identify a substance.