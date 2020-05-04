By the time any hearing begins in September, Assange will have spent a year in remand after he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
Hrafnsson said Assange did not attend Monday’s hearing via video link because he was unwell.
Assange’s lawyers have been seeking to get him released on bail over fears for his health during the coronavirus pandemic.
A further administrative hearing is scheduled to take place on June 1.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.