Several train routes were also shut down either as a precaution or by fallen trees.
On Thursday, the Europa League soccer match between Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed at short notice because of the approaching storm.
German weather forecasts predicted that the wintry weather would be over soon, with temperatures rising again on the weekend.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.