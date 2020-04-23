At restart the plan was to make 50 cars per day, about a third of previous output.
Volkswagen worker Heiko Gruner told the dpa news agency he was grateful to be back. “For the past weeks I missed the purpose and the usual structure of the day,” said the 49-year-old.
The plant makes the ID.3 electric compact, which is key to Volkswagen’s plan to make battery only cars a mass-market product. Currently, electrics remain a niche product with sales in single digits and many of the offerings are in the luxury category. Volkswagen aims to sell the car for prices starting below 30,000 euros ($32,400).
Manufacturing plants in several European countries have resumed work in recent days as some governments look to ease some of the lockdown measures that have dealt a blow to the economy.
