Britain's MP Sir David Amess attends a Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons, in London, Britain January 15, 2020. (Uk Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Via Reuters)By William BoothToday at 8:58 a.m. EDTBy William BoothToday at 8:58 a.m. EDTShare this storyLONDON — A British lawmaker from the Conservative Party was stabbed multiple times in an attack in his home district in southeast England.David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, was meeting with constituents when he was attacked.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightAmess received treatment at the scene, Sky News reported. Police were at the scene.Police reported arresting a suspect and recovered a knife.This story is developing. Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...