The Essex Police reported arresting a 25-year-old suspect and recovering a knife and said it was not seeking anyone else.
John Lamb, chairman of the local Conservative party told Reuters before the reports of his death that “it’s not looking good” and said emergency workers were trying to stabilize him before moving him from the church auxillary where he was meeting with people from his district.
Amess, 69, is a long-serving member of parliament. He was a vocal supporter of Brexit, which saw Britain leave the European Union. He pushed for a ban on fox-hunting and supports animal welfare legislation and is a leading voice in the Conservative Party for support of Israel.
The attack stirred memories of a 2016 murder of Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, who died after being shot and stabbed by Thomas Alexander Mair, a gardener, who was sentenced to life in prison for his crimes. The assailant was a white supremacist and extreme nationalist who supported neo-Nazi ideology.
Jo Cox's widower, Brendan Cox, tweeted, “Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself. There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets.”
Angela Rayner, a Labour Party leader, said that she was “horrified” by reports of the stabbing and added, “I want to say all of our thoughts are with David and we all hope that he pulls through and is ok.” Former Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron called the news “Very alarming and worrying.”
British lawmakers meet regularly with their constituents in appointments to discuss public matters and personal needs and complaints. Amess had posted online on Tuesday that he was due to hold his next meeting with local residents on Friday at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.
Lawmakers mixing with locals is a cherished tradition, and British politicians are often seen at charities, school and sporting events and the pub. But there’s been a long-running debate over how much security they should be offered when out and about. This marks the third attack against a lawmaker while meeting constituents in recent years.