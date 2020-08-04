After questioning the woman and her 52-year-old daughter, police learned the pair were on their way from Greece back to their native Armenia via Munich and Kyiv.
The mother said her husband died in 2008 and was buried in Thessaloniki, Greece and that she and her daughter decided to bring his remains home to a final resting place in Armenia, police said.
Following the short investigation, the two women were allowed to continue on their journey with the boxed remains.
