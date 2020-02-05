The National Crime Agency wants to know where Hajiyeva, whose banker husband is in jail in Azerbaijan, got the money to buy two U.K. properties worth 22 million pounds ($29 million), including a house around the corner from posh London department store Harrods.

Hajiyeva, who denies wrongdoing, spent 16 million pounds ($21 million) over a decade at Harrods, including 600,000 pounds ($783,000) in one day.

Hajiyeva’s husband, former International Bank of Azerbaijan Chairman Jahangir Hajiyev, was sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2016 for fraud and embezzlement. Last year, a British judge ruled that Hajiyeva should not be extradited to Azerbaijan, where she is wanted on similar charges, because she would not get a fair trial there.

Ed Smyth, a senior associate at law firm Kingsley Napley, said Hajiyeva’s appeal was an important test of the unexplained wealth orders, which were introduced in 2018. He said the judgment “provides a real boost to the NCA and other agencies in their fight against suspected illicit assets.”