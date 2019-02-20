PARIS — French officials in the southeastern region of Provence say a man is missing following the partial collapse of a railway tunnel.

The man was one of four construction workers who were renovating the tunnel on Wednesday morning near the Alpine town of Saint-Andre-les-Alpes when part of the structure fell.

The regional prefecture said the three other workers are in a state of shock and are being treated.

Emergency workers are using sniffer dogs to locate and rescue the missing person.

