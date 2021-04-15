By Associated PressApril 15, 2021 at 10:44 a.m. UTCGENEVA — World Health Organization: Europe’s 53-country region has surpassed 1 million deaths linked to COVID-19.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy