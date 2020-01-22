Thousands of unexploded bombs dropped over Nazi Germany by American, British and Russian forces remain undiscovered even 75 years after the end of the war.

This week alone, bomb squads had to evacuate parts of central Cologne and Berlin to defuse unexploded ordnance found during construction work in the cities.

The site for Tesla’s planned Gigafactory in Gruenheide was recently valued at almost 41 million euros ($45 million). The company wants to start manufacturing 150,000 electric cars a year from mid-2021, with plans to increase that number to half a million annually.