PARIS — A former French boxer who was filmed attacking riot police officers during the yellow vest protests has been convicted of assault.

Christophe Dettinger, a former French champion in the light heavyweight category, was given a one-year prison sentence on Wednesday night.

The judge brushed aside calls for a tougher sentence and gave the 37-year-old lenient terms that will allow him to work during the day.

The videos from the Jan. 5 incidents went viral on social media, triggering an outpouring of comments either praising Dettinger as a hero of the yellow vest movement or lambasting him as a vicious attacker.

Dettinger has been in custody since turning himself in after the attack.

Clashes hit Paris during the 13th straight week of yellow vest protests Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.